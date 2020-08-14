COVID-19 testing for kids made easier in Houston as more kids test positive

As COVID-19 cases among children rise two COVID-19 testing sites will be open tomorrow to make it convenient for parents to get their children tested. The point behind opening the two COVID-19 testing sites on a Saturday is so kids can be tested and know their status before returning to their school building.

“Frankly, as a mom having raised my children and being very concerned about the place where they spend so much of their time, schools, I believe this is really important,” says TX Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

COVID-19 testing has been going on for months but mostly adults are being tested. Now that cases among kids spiked by 40% last month, with health professionals saying brown and black children are being more severely affected, Congresswoman Jackson Lee hopes more parents will get their children tested.

"From the Georgia High School that was opened and the crowd we saw without masks and then the number of individuals who became positive shows us we do have to be concerned about our children. We saw a number of children pass away in Florida, I think some passed away in the Carolinas. We saw preschool children in California test positive,” the Congresswoman adds.

Jackson Lee is hosting two COVID19 testing sites this Saturday, August 15, 2020. Both will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

"Everyone has finally concluded you have to have testing to stop community spread. What we want to do is give you the tools to protect your precious child, particularly those elementary children that are susceptible to all those childhood diseases. Then, of course, middle school and high school where there's a lot of socializing going on."

As school buildings get set to re-open for the first time since the country shut down in March due to the pandemic, Juel Rayburn says having kids tested does make her feel more comfortable "But then if the next weekend they're going to little get-togethers or their parents went to a get-together and they give it to their kids and they can take it to the school. So I think testing is great but I think consistent testing will make me feel better,” says Rayburn.

The Congresswoman is very much in favor of consistent testing and she wants to remind everyone each test is free.

This weekend's two free COVID-19 testing sites will be held at Living Word Fellowship Church at 7350 West TC Jester Blvd in Northwest Houston and Gethsemane Baptist Church on 8775 Flagship Drive in East Houston. Both are from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Face Masks will also be given away.