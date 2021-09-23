COVID-19 testing at Houston, Aldine school district campuses

article

Houston and Aldine ISD students and staff will soon be able to get tested for COVID-19 on campus.

The Houston Health Department announced on Thursday that it is partnering with the districts to provide free testing at many campuses this school year.

"The program will be able to detect COVID-19 quickly to help stop outbreaks early," according to a press release.

"We know students learn best in the classroom, and keeping schools open for safe in-person learning is a priority," said Mayor Sylvester Turner in the release. "I urge parents to permit their children to participate in the testing program. Our goal is to keep campus staff, students, and families healthy while preventing a need to shut down schools because of a COVID-19 outbreak."

"Thanks to the Houston Health Department we are continuing to expand our tool kit of protection that is keeping our students and staff safe from the deadliest virus of our lifetime," Houston Independent School District Superintendent Millard House II said. "This partnership with the City of Houston will save lives."

The health department will partner with Fulgent Genetics to conduct the PCR testing.

Parents at participating schools will receive a consent form that must be signed for their child to participate.

Advertisement

The program is expected to launch later this school year. For more information, visit HoustonEmergency.org.