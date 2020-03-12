COVID-19 patient attended the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo

The Houston Health Department says a patient who tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 attended the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on March 8 but was not symptomatic during her visit.

On Wednesday night, the Houston Health Department reported the city’s third positive COVID-19 case. The case, a female in the 15 to 25 age range, is experiencing mild symptoms and is self-quarantined.

The health department says the case is travel-related through direct contact with a known case in New York state and there is no evidence of local community spread.

The Houston Health Department has learned the person was at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo on March 8. She was not symptomatic during her visit to the Rodeo, and there is a low risk to attendees, according to the health department.

The department says they promptly announce positive cases, but additional information may be provided as it becomes available through the course of the investigation.

On Wednesday, Mayor Turner said a Montgomery County man who tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus had attended the World Championship Bar-B-Que Cookoff on Friday, February 28. Officials said he is the first greater Houston area case that appears to be from community spread, rather than travel-related.

The remainder of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was canceled on Wednesday. It was scheduled to run through March 22.

So far, 17 confirmed and presumed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the greater Houston area.

The latest area case was reported in Harris County on Thursday. The man in his 40s tested presumptive positive.

