COVID-19 hospitalizations increase across Texas

Confirmed Coronavirus COVID-19 cases continue to climb across Texas as the number of hospitalizations also increases.

A family in Diboll says everyone in their household now has COVID-19. According to Beth Cordova, all 6 members of their home have the sometimes deadly virus.

“Everyone is sick,” said Cordova. “I’m not surprised that we all got it really, because we’re all in healthcare. We kind of all started out with a low-grade temp at first.”

Cordova says her daughter first started showing symptoms last week. Within days, the virus had spread out of control, infecting all 6 of them between ages 19 and 44-years-old.

“It’s just constant chills all over my body,” said Cordova. “Whenever the fever finally breaks, it’s just constant sweating until the fever comes back.”

Last week, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo issued a new COVID-19 alert system. Currently, the threat level is “orange” calling for significant COVID-19 concerns.

“The COVID-19 general hospital population in Harris County was the highest it has ever been,” said Hidalgo in a press conference last week. “Life as usual probably won’t be returning anytime soon.”

According to Texas Health and Human Services, roughly 88,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 so far statewide. Of those confirmed cases, about 17,000 are in Harris County. In addition, THHS reports about 700 new COVID-19 cases in Harris County over the weekend, including 8 new fatalities.

“I’ve never felt this way before, and I hope I never do again,” said Cordova. “I can’t wait for the vaccine to come out, I’ll be the first one in line.”

As the Cordova family recovers, Beth has a warning she’d like to share for others.

“[Online] everyone is just saying this is a bunch of hype, it’s not real,” said Cordova. “It absolutely is real. You need to have your mask with you