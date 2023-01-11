New cases of COVID-19 are increasing in the Houston area.

The positivity rate sits at 19%, which is up from nearly 16% last week.

This is a trend happening across the nation and the Biden administration has taken notice.

The White House is extending the COVID public health emergency, allowing the feds to protect health insurance coverage and to give hospitals more funding.

This is all in an effort to combat the new omicron sub variant.

The good news is the latest vaccine booster shots are proving effective in preventing severe illnesses.