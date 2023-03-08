New revelations into a deadly chase in southeast Houston involving a sexual assault suspect and the Hitchcock PD paint a bigger picture of what happened.

BACKGROUND: Hitchcock PD officers shoot, kill sexual assault suspect shortly after brief chase

In a press release shared Wednesday, police said they were serving an arrest warrant for George Alejandro, 54 when a chase ensued.

George Alejandro (Photo courtesy of Hitchcock Police Department)

He reportedly pulled out a gun shortly after the chase ended in the 8400 block of Mosley Rd. and said, "I'm not going back" before he was shot by two Hitchcock PD officers.

This after allegations were made on February 16, where he met a 13-year-old on social media and court records said he began "an online relationship with her."

MORE STORIES INVOLVING POLICE SHOOTINGS

During an interview with detectives, court documents said the 54-year-old admitted to meeting the child near her school, picking her up, and taking her to a hotel in Hitchcock.

Shortly after Alejandro was shot, officials rushed him to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

An internal investigation remains underway, with the Houston Police Department, and the Harris County DA's Office. Per policy, the Hitchcock police officers were placed on administrative leave.