Court dismisses Republican Party of Texas’ lawsuit over drive-thru voting

Texas' 14th Court of Appeals has dismissed the Republican Party of Texas’ attempt to restrict drive-thru and curbside voting in Harris County.

The Court said those filing the lawsuit lack standing and they waited to file the suit too close to the election.

The Republican Party of Texas filed a lawsuit against Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins hours before early voting officially began on Tuesday.

Harris County has set up drive-thru voting to give more options in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. According to the county's voting information website, the 10 drive-thru voting locations are open to all registered voters.

In a press release, The Republican Party of Texas said drive-thru voting is "an illegal expansion of curbside voting which should be restricted to only those that are sick or disabled." They argued that drive-thru voting shouldn’t be allowed because the fear of contracting COVID-19 is not a valid excuse.

