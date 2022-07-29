Couple celebrates 64th wedding anniversary at Memorial Hermann Cypress hospital

article

One couple didn't let the fact they were in the hospital stop them from celebrating their 64th wedding anniversary.

Hospital officials learned that Doris and Robert Cottrell, who met at church when they were teens and have been together since, were in the hospital together at Memorial Hermann Cypress.

MORE HEARTWARMING NEWS

Robert is recovering from hip surgery while Doris is being treated for kidney stones.

Doris got 'dolled up' to go see Robert on Friday. The hospital got them flowers, a cake and a card signed by the staff.

Doris & Robert Cottrell celebrating their 64th wedding anniversary along with Senior Vice President and CEO of Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital Jerry Ashworth and Vice President and Chief Nursing OfficerMemorial Hermann Cypress Hospital Marci Ho Expand

Robert said the secret to such a happy and successful marriage is to always tell Doris that she is right.

Congratulations on your wedding anniversary from all of us at FOX 26.