Country music star Trace Adkins gears up for 25th anniversary online concert this weekend

Many of us have been working from home the past year, including musicians. They've gotten creative and reinvented themselves, finding ways to entertain their fans online. A good example of that is Country music great Trace Adkins.

We caught up with the singer and actor to talk about his upcoming virtual concert. He’s celebrating his 25-year career on Saturday, Feb. 27.

It will definitely be different than he ever imagined since we’re all still dealing with the pandemic.

"Well, that's been the biggest change! We've tried to find ways to stay connected with the fans and this is about the only way that we can do it, and so thank God for folks like LiveXLive coming along, to give us a platform to give us an opportunity to do this stuff," says Adkins.

His LIVE online concert will be a chance to hear some of his oldies and newbies.

"Over the last twelve months or so, we've found a way to stay in the studio. Everybody else in this town (Nashville) has too! I mean it's going to be unbelievable the amount of music that's going to come out of this town, when this thing's (pandemic) over, because everybody's been in the studio, because we have studios in Nashville that are big enough that we can all get in here and safely distance. We can record new music, and that's what we've been doing, so I've got 25 new songs recorded that I'll put on an album and it’s going to come out this year, celebrating the 25th anniversary. So, we've been busy. We just haven't been able to get on the road," states Adkins.

Adkins says the fun thing about fans joining a LIVE event like this is you just never know what to expect.

"There's always that chance that we're going to make a mess out of the whole thing, especially now that we're not playing together all the time. There's that little bit of concern amongst us of, ‘oh my gosh are we are going to be able to pull this off?’ I've found over the years on stage when you do that, you have to just own it and sometimes, I'll just turn around and stop the band and say wow I really messed that up. That was terrible, let's do it over, so hopefully, we won’t have to do that," laughs Adkins.

We doubt that will happen, but love his humble attitude.

Adkins says it’s a great feeling to connect with his band, too!

"I mean we just haven't had that much of an opportunity to do it and we get so much pleasure out of sitting around together playing music! It's a selfish endeavor, but, in this situation, I've invited a good friend of mine, Cody Allen who's a host on CMT and he has been for years. I've known Cody forever, so we can sit down together and just have a conversation about the songs and we want to give people a little bit of back story, so Cody and I will sit and we'll talk about that. We'll try to keep it concise, we're not going to draw it out, but I think the fans might enjoy that. If you have followed me over the last 25 years, you're going to recognize these songs, but you may not know a little bit of the story of the history of them," smiles Adkins.

You’ll get a little history lesson and a lot of country from Trace Adkins this weekend during "Trace 25: Still Dreamin’ Out Loud".

The concert is Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $19, but a VIP experience is also available. Thanks to LiveXLive for providing video for our interview.

