Coronavirus restrictions by state: What you need to know

Numerous governors throughout the country have reinstated safety precautions in recent weeks to try to combat the rapid spike in coronavirus cases weeks before large family gatherings and holiday getaway trips are slated to take place.

More than 11.5 million cases have been reported in the United States since the COVID-19 pandemic started in early 2020, as Americans prepare to observe the year-end holidays. The holidays themselves have drawn even more concern among public officials who fear large gatherings may exacerbate the current health situation in the country.

“The situation has never been more dire,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said recently.

Various governors have enacted extensive measures, from halting in-person classes to limiting indoor and outdoor dining operations.

Here are the rules by state —

Alabama:

Gov. Kay Ivey ordered a statewide mask requirement. Under the mandate, individuals will be required to wear a mask or other facial covering when in public and in close contact with other people through Dec. 11.

However, social distancing guidelines were relaxed for restaurants, retailers, gyms and close contact providers (such as barbershops and hair salons) as long as people are wearing masks and are separated by partitions.



Alaska:

Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued various COVID-19 outbreak health orders limiting travel between communities. Dunleavy also updated guidelines for residents and non-residents traveling into Alaska, although "critical Infrastructure" must be allowed to travel into rural towns.

All employees, contractors, and visitors to the state of Alaska facilities are still required to wear a face mask if social distancing of at least six feet or more between individuals cannot be maintained.

Alaska does not require the use of masks by the public, however, it is strongly recommended that residents wear a mask in public where social distancing is not possible.

Arizona:

According to Gov. Doug Ducey's latest order, retail establishments, casinos, pools, gyms, and fitness providers can stay open as long as there is physical distancing and enhanced sanitation.

Additionally, restaurants are able to offer dine-in services, although officials are encouraging using delivery and curbside services when possible.

The governor is also encouraging residents to avoid large gatherings and to move gatherings outside when possible.

He also reiterated that people should wear a mask and stay home when sick.

Arkansas:

The Arkansas Department of Health says anyone who has tested positive for the virus, anyone recently exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19 or anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should avoid in-person holiday gatherings.

Other residents should be socially responsible when gathering with family and friends. The department says residents should avoid holiday travel and wear a face mask around people who are not in your household. The agency is also urging against large gatherings. However, if people do attend any upcoming events they should practice safe social distancing.

California:

Los Angeles County is expected to implement a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for all nonessential businesses starting Friday. LA County Supervisor Shelia Kuehl told KNX Radio that aside from the new curfew, outdoor seating for restaurants will be reduced to 50% capacity and max capacity for other businesses will be reduced to 25%.

About 41 counties across the state have been placed in the strictest "purple" category of the reopening roadmap. Many businesses in those counties will have to suspend or severely limit their indoor operations.

Officials have urged those planning holiday gatherings to take strict precautions, including keeping visits small, outdoors and under two hours.

The state is also strengthening its face-covering guidance to require individuals to wear a mask when they are outside their home. Some exceptions may apply.

Connecticut:

Gov. Ned Lamont announced that Connecticut will roll back to Phase 2.1. Under this phase, restaurants will reduce to 50% capacity with a maximum of eight people limited to a table.

Restaurants and entertainment venues such as bowling alleys and movie theaters will be required to close by 9:30 p.m. However, food takeout and delivery services will be allowed to continue after that time.

Personal services, such as hair salons and barber shops, will remain at 75% capacity while event venues will be limited to 25 people indoors, and 50 people outdoors. Performing arts venues and movie theaters will have a capacity of 100 people and religious gatherings will be limited to 50% capacity or 100 people maximum.

Delaware:

Delaware Gov. John Carney announced new restrictions Tuesday that will go into effect next Monday, Nov. 23rd amid rising coronavirus cases in the state and the rest of the country.

Indoor gatherings in homes must be capped at 10 people, while outdoor gatherings must be capped at 50. Restaurants and other events outside of the home must be limited to 30% of fire capacity.

“These are difficult decisions, but we face a difficult and challenging winter,” Gov. Carney said. “COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising in Delaware and across the country. Nearly 250,000 Americans, including 736 Delawareans, have already lost their lives to this virus. Our focus must be on protecting lives.”

Florida:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that the state will not be shutting down again amid surging coronavirus cases.

"The Governor will not lockdown and hurt families who can't afford to shelter in place for 6 weeks," DeSantis's office told a local news station in a statement. "Especially not for a virus that has a 99.8% survival rate."

Illinois:

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced additional measures will take effect in every region across the state on Nov. 20 in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

The latest guidance will cover the following settings and industries:

Retail

Personal care services

Health

Fitness centers

Hotels

Manufacturing

Bars and restaurants

Meetings and social events

Offices

Organized group recreational activities

Indoor recreation

Theater

Cultural Institutions

The latest round of restrictions does not include a stay-at-home order, however, "if the mitigations are not adhered to and cases continue to rise in the weeks ahead, another order may be required," according to the governor.

Earlier, Pritzker announced enhanced safety measures in Southern Illinois, Will and Kankakee counties and Kane and DuPage counties.

Under the tightened restrictions, bars and restaurants have to reduce party size from 10 to six individuals. Indoor and outdoor gatherings are also limited to 10 individuals. This does not apply to students participating in in-person classroom learning as well as sports.

Organized group recreational activities are limited to less than 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity both indoors and outdoors.

The governor also declared restrictions under Region 2, which includes Rock Island, Henry, Bureau, Putnam, Kendall, Grundy, Mercer, Knox, Henderson, Warren, McDonough, Fulton, Stark, Marshall, Peoria, Tazewell, McLean, Woodford, Livingston and Lasalle counties. Measures under these counties include:

Bars or restaurants are limited to outside service only. All outside bar and restaurant services have to close at 11 p.m. All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside and multiple parties will not be allowed to be seated together.

Gatherings should be limited to less than 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity. Entertainment venues such as casinos must close at 11 p.m. and are limited to 25% capacity.

Indiana:

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced restrictions for orange and red counties in the state's color-coded map.

In orange counties, social gatherings must be limited to 50 people. Attendance for indoor winter K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events must be limited to 25% capacity. Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue but attendance must be limited.

In red countries, social gatherings are limited to 25 people. Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular activities is limited to participants, support personnel and parents or guardians only. Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with required personnel and parents or guardians only.

Local officials may consider limiting hours for bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.

Iowa:

Gov. Kim Reynolds declared that all Iowans aged 2 years or older must wear masks when in indoor public spaces. The mask mandate applies only when people are within six feet of others who are not members of their households for 15 minutes.

Indoor gatherings are limited to 15 people while outdoor gatherings are limited to 30 people. Gatherings where the restrictions apply include wedding receptions, family gatherings, conventions and other nonessential gatherings but do not apply to gatherings that occur during the "ordinary course of business or government."

Youth and adult group sports and activities are prohibited except for high schools, colleges and professional sports. Spectators must wear a mask and maintain six feet of distance from other people.

Restaurants and bars, bowling alleys, pool halls, bingo halls, arcades, indoor playgrounds and children’s play centers are closed to in-person services starting at 10 p.m.

Kansas:

Gov. Laura Kelly issued a new mask mandate that goes into effect on Nov. 25 – the day before Thanksgiving – in hopes of lessening the spread of COVID-19.

State law still allows Kansas' 105 counties to opt-out of such an order from the Democratic governor, and most did when Kelly issued a similar order in July. The majority of counties don't have their own mandates.

Kelly's order requires people to wear a "face covering" in indoor public spaces and in public spaces outdoors when social distancing is not possible.

“We have reached a new stage in our fight with this virus, and how we choose to respond can turn the tide for our businesses, our hospitals and our schools,” Kelly said.

Kentucky:

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced new restrictions Wednesday, including closing in-person classes and shutting down indoor dining at restaurants.

"When addressing COVID-19, action is unpopular, but inaction is deadly," Beshear said in a news conference Wednesday.

"These steps range from 3 to 6 weeks in duration and are designed to have the maximum impact with as little disruption."

Maryland:

Gov. Larry Hogan issued an emergency order Tuesday to curb the spread of the virus. The new restrictions will take effect statewide beginning Nov. 20 at 5 p.m.

At that time, bars, restaurants, and venues serving food and alcohol must close between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. However, they may remain open for carryout and delivery services only.

Retail establishments and religious facilities will also be reduced to 50% capacity, "bringing them into line with indoor dining and personal services businesses, as well as bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, roller and ice skating rinks, fitness centers, and social and fraternal clubs," according to the governor.

Fans will be prohibited from racetracks and other professional and collegiate stadiums across the state.

Visitations for hospitals and nursing homes will also be prohibited, although some exceptions will apply.

Massachusetts:

Gov. Charlie Baker issued a stay-at-home advisory and curfew for most businesses.

The advisory instructs residents to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Although, traveling to and from work as well as errands such as grocery shopping and exercise are allowed.

The curfew requires restaurants and other businesses – including theaters, performance venues, golf facilities, youth and amateur sports activities, and indoor and outdoor events – to close at 9:30 p.m. Restaurants may operate delivery services beyond the curfew.

Private indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 25.

Michigan:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration ordered high schools and colleges to stop in-person classes, closed restaurants to indoor dining, and suspended organized sports, which includes the football playoffs.

The order also restricts indoor and outdoor residential gatherings, closes some entertainment facilities and bans gyms from hosting group exercise classes.

The new rules are set to last three weeks.

Minnesota:

Gov. Tim Walz issued statewide restrictions for social gatherings, celebrations and receptions, and bars and restaurants.

All bars and restaurants must end dine-in service by 10 p.m. Indoor capacity will be capped at 150 people, and may not exceed 50% of an establishment's total capacity.

Indoor and outdoor gatherings must be limited to 10 people and all social gatherings will be limited to members of three households or less.

Weddings, funerals, and similar events may not take place between the hours of 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

New Jersey:

Gov. Phil Murphy announced that restaurants, bars, clubs, lounges, and other businesses that serve food or drinks will have to end indoor dining by 10 p.m. Outdoor dining can continue after 10 p.m., as can takeout and delivery services.

Additionally, nonessential retail businesses, food and beverage establishments, and recreation and entertainment businesses must close by 8 p.m.

Indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people, down from 25, while outdoor gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 150 people, down from 500.

Indoor religious services, celebrations, political events, weddings, funerals, memorial services and other performances may continue allowing up to 25% of a room’s capacity, up to 150 people.

New Mexico:

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham closed in-person services for nonessential activities across the state starting Nov. 16. It will last for two weeks, although that may be extended.

Residents are instructed to stay at home except for essential trips such as for food and water, emergency medical care, and to obtain a flu shot or test for COVID-19.

Essential businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies, shelters, child care facilities and gas stations will remain open but are required to minimize operations and staffing.

Food and drink establishments are limited to curbside pickup and delivery services only.

Essential retailers such as grocery stores, hardware stores, laundromats, liquor stores and large “big box” retailers must close by 10 p.m. and are limited to either 25% of maximum occupancy or 75 customers at any one time, whichever is smaller.

New York:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all businesses that have a state liquor license, and gyms must close by 10 p.m.

North Carolina:

Gov. Roy Cooper said the state will remain under Phase 3 COVID-19 restrictions until at least Dec. 4.

Under the restrictions, large outdoor venues (seating greater than 10,000) may operate with 7% occupancy while smaller outdoor entertainment venues (arenas or amphitheaters) may operate at 30% of outdoor capacity – or 100 guests, whichever is less. Movie theaters, bars, and conference centers may operate at 30% of capacity – or 100 guests.

Amusement parks may also operate at 30% occupancy, but for outdoor attractions only.

Indoor mass gatherings are limited to 10 people.

There is an 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales for in-person consumption at restaurants and outdoor bars.

North Dakota:

Gov. Doug Burgum announced a statewide mask mandate.

Masks must be worn inside businesses, indoor public spaces and outside public spaces when social distancing is not possible. The order, signed by interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke, runs through Dec. 13.

Meanwhile, all bars and restaurants will also be limited to 50% capacity and must be closed for dine-in services between the hours of 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Event venues must be limited to 25% capacity and all high school winter sports and other extracurricular K-12 school activities will be suspended until Dec. 14.

Ohio:

Gov. Mike DeWine announced a statewide curfew which will take effect Nov. 19.

The curfew will run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for 21 days. However, the curfew does not apply to those who need to be at work, those who have an emergency or those who need medical care. Residents can still leave their homes for groceries or if they are picking up a carry-out/drive-thru meal, or getting delivery, DeWine said.

The Ohio Department of Health also announced limitations on mass gatherings.

Wedding receptions and other banquet facilities will be required to follow several guidelines to minimize the spread of COVID-19, including no socializing in open congregate areas and no dancing. Guests will be required to be seated at all times and no self-serve bar areas or self-serve buffets will be allowed. Masks must be worn at all times except while eating and drinking.

The traditional first dance between the bride and groom and the cutting of the wedding cake and tossing the bouquet are permitted. Each table must have no more than 10 people and they must all live in the same household.

This order does not apply to religious observances.

The governor also tweeted that businesses must have a face mask requirement sign at public entrances. Each store will be required to ensure that employees and customers are all wearing masks.

Oklahoma:

Gov. Kevin Stitt increased safety measures for restaurants, bars and state employees in Oklahoma.

All bars and restaurants will be required to close by 11 p.m. However, restaurant drive-thru windows or curbside pickup can operate past that time.

All restaurants will be required to space tables at least 6 feet apart unless the tables are separated by sanitized dividers.

All state employees will be required to wear a mask in common areas or when they’re around other people.

Pennsylvania:

According to Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, masks are required to be worn indoors and outdoors if individuals are outside their homes.

When indoors, masks are required even if you are physically distant from members not in your household. This applies to every indoor facility, including homes, retail establishments, gyms, doctors’ offices, public transportation, and anywhere food is prepared, packaged or served.

Additionally, starting on Nov. 20, anyone who visits from another state has to have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to their trip. This does not apply to people who commute to and from another state for work or medical treatment.

Colleges and universities must also implement a testing plan for students when they return to campus following the holidays.

Oregon:

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued a “two-week freeze" that took effect on Nov. 18. Under the order, most indoor facilities, such as gyms and restaurants, will close, and indoor capacity for essential services such as grocery stores and pharmacies will be limited.

All businesses are urged to mandate work from home. The state is also pausing long-term care facility visits that take place indoors.

However, the two-week freeze does not apply to personal services such as barbershops, hair salons, and non-medical massage therapy, congregate homeless sheltering, outdoor recreation and sports, youth programs, childcare, K-12 schools and K-12 sports.

Rhode Island:

Under Gov. Gina Raimondo's mandates, businesses such as restaurants, bars, personal services, gyms and recreational facilities must close by 10 p.m. on most weekdays and by 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The governor reduced the capacity limit for big box stores, indoor and outdoor venues, and catered events. Indoor and outdoor social gatherings are limited to 10 people. The capacity limit for indoor venues such as movie theaters or houses of worship is 50% of the normal capacity with a maximum of 125 people. The limit for outdoor venues is 66% of the normal capacity with a maximum of 150 people.

Texas:

While a mask order remains in place, Gov. Greg Abbott last week ruled out “any more lockdowns.” Abbott acknowledged the state was seeing a virus spike but professed faith in the strategy he announced in mid-September that scales back reopenings if the number of COVID-19 patients in a region exceeds 15% of its hospital capacity for seven consecutive days.

Regions that reach that threshold have to reduce the occupancy of most businesses from 75% to 50% of capacity, among other things.

Parts of Texas, as well as the rest of the country, have also seen a spike in violent crime during the coronavirus pandemic. Abbott said Wednesday that he is sending state police resources, including helicopters and special agents, into Dallas to help crack down on the crime there.

"The rise in violent crime in the city of Dallas is unacceptable, and the Texas Department of Public Safety will assist the Dallas Police Department in their efforts to protect the community and reduce this surge in crime," Governor Abbott said in a statement.

Utah:

Gov. Gary Herbert announced that the entire state is under mask mandate until further notice.

Additionally, casual social gatherings must be limited to household members only and all extracurricular activities are being temporarily put on hold.

These restrictions are slated to end Nov. 23, just a few days before Thanksgiving.

Vermont:

Gov. Phil Scott announced a temporary ban on “public and private multi-household gatherings" and announced another shutdown of bars and clubs.

The ban applies to both indoor and outdoor gatherings and holiday get-togethers. However, individuals who live alone can visit other members of their immediate family who reside elsewhere.

Bars and social clubs are required to close for in-person services. Most recreational sports, other than sanctioned school sports, are suspended. There will also be new contact-tracing and testing requirements.

Virginia:

Gov. Ralph Northam imposed a 25-person limit for all gatherings along with an alcohol curfew.

Establishments serving alcohol will have to close by midnight – and on-site alcohol sales and consumption will end at 10 p.m.

All public and private gatherings, both indoors and outdoors, must be limited to 25 individuals, down from 250.

All residents over the age of 4 are required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces.

Washington:

Gov. Jay Inslee announced that bars and restaurants will be limited to outdoor dining and to-go service.

All in-store retail, including grocery stores, will be limited to 25% capacity, and lingering in seated areas is off-limits. Religious services will also be limited to 25% indoor occupancy or no more than 200 people, with face coverings required at all times. No choir, band or ensemble shall perform during the service.

Gyms will be prohibited from offering indoor services, though outdoor fitness classes can continue as long as they don’t exceed five people in a group.

Entertainment venues like movie theaters, bowling alleys, museums and zoos will all be banned from offering indoor service, though drive-in theaters will still be allowed to operate under previously laid out restrictions. Long-term care facilities can only offer outdoor visits, with exceptions for end-of-life care.

Weddings and funeral receptions will be limited to no more than 30 people and youth and adult sports must be held outside only with all athletes wearing masks.

Wisconsin:

Under Gov. Tony Evers' directive, all individuals should stay home as much as possible and only make trips when necessary, such as to go to work, pick up groceries or refill prescriptions.

When residents leave their homes, they must take extra precautions.

Evers is also strongly encouraging all businesses to take steps to protect their staff, customers and their communities.

FOX Business' Lucas Manfredi, Fox News' Michael Ruiz, and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

