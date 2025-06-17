Cornyn to lead Senate hearing on alleged cover-up of Biden’s mental decline

The Brief Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) will lead a Senate Judiciary hearing on the alleged cover-up of former President Joe Biden's mental decline Wednesday. The committee will hear from three witnesses Wednesday, none of whom were in the Biden administration. An investigation is also underway in the House.



Sen. John Cornyn on Wednesday will lead a hearing on the alleged cover-up of former President Joe Biden's mental decline during his time in office.

What we know:

Wednesday's hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m.

Cornyn and co-lead Missouri Republican Eric Schmitt named three witnesses ahead of the hearing, which will investigate an alleged cover-up of Biden's mental decline while in office by the administration, media and his family. None of the named witnesses were members of Biden's family or administration.

According to FOX News, the committee will call Theodore Wold, former acting assistant attorney general in the Office of Legal Policy at the Justice Department and deputy assistant to the president for domestic policy during the Trump administration; Sean Spicer, former White House press secretary and communications director; and John Harrison, a legal scholar from the University of Virginia School of Law who previously served in the Justice Department during the Reagan and Bush administrations.

What they're saying:

Last month, Cornyn went on the Will Cain Show to call for an investigation into Biden's presidency.

"The question is: Who is in charge? Whose finger is on the nuclear button or has the nuclear codes? Who can declare war? How do we defend the nation when we have basically an absent president? And those are Constitutional issues we need to address and correct," Cornyn said. "Congress’ responsibility is actually bigger than just that. It is to provide oversight and to make sure that there’s more transparency for future presidents so we understand how this happened and how can we prevent it from happening again."

Cornyn's appearance on the show came after the senator sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi calling for an investigation to see if any federal laws had been violated during Biden's term.

"I am concerned that during his time in office, President Biden’s associates, including his doctor, made misrepresentations or material omissions about the status of his health and the existence of any medical conditions, mental and physical," Cornyn wrote. "In fact, I fear the American people were deliberately misled about President Biden’s health. Instead of providing full transparency, which is the obligation of the Commander in Chief, important information was kept secret."

Last week, Cornyn and Schmitt opened a whistle-blower hotline for former staffers and officials to come forward with information.

FOX 26 has reached out to Cornyn for information about the number of tips the hotline has brought in.

"This hotline provides an open line of communication for anyone who knows the facts about Biden’s mental acuity to come forward so we can once and for all get to the bottom of what may be one of the greatest political scandals in modern history," Cornyn said.

House Oversight Investigation

Cornyn's investigation comes as House Republicans look to begin their own investigation into Biden's mental state.

Four former Biden staff members agreed to testify in front of House Republicans about the alleged cover-up and potentially unauthorized issuance of sweeping pardons and other executive actions.

The other side:

Biden has called the investigations a "distraction" and said he was the only one who made decisions during his presidency.

"Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency. I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn’t is ridiculous and false," Biden said. "This is nothing more than a distraction by Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans who are working to push disastrous legislation that would cut essential programs like Medicaid and raise costs on American families, all to pay for tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy and big corporations."