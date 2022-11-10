Prairie View A&M University has announced its speaker for its 2022 Fall Commencement.

The school announced on Wednesday, November 9 that American Philosopher, Cornel West, will be this year's commencement speaker.

West is an American philosopher, political activist, and social critic. West will address more than 643 graduates and their families, friends, and loved ones during Prairie View A&M University’s 27th Fall Commencement Convocation on Dec. 10.

West serves as the Dietrich Bonhoeffer Professor of Philosophy and Christian Practice at Union Theological Seminary in New York. He teaches on a broad range of subjects, including classics, philosophy, politics, cultural theory, literature, and music. He previously served on faculties at Yale and the University of Paris, as well as his alma maters, Harvard and Princeton, where he holds the title Professor Emeritus.

Professor West has written 20 books and edited 13. Best known for his classics "Race Matters and Democracy Matters," as well as his memoir "Brother West: Living and Loving Out Loud," he is among the most sought-after contributors on social policy and political developments. His most recent book, "Black Prophetic Fire," offers an unflinching look at nineteenth and twentieth-century African American leaders and their visionary legacies.

As a prominent public intellectual, West is a frequent guest on the Bill Maher Show, CNN, C-Span and Democracy Now. Working in a wide range of media and genres, he partnered with MasterClass.com to provide classes on philosophy and African-American Studies. He has also appeared in several films – most notably in the film Matrix – and produced prize-winning spoken word albums. With a goal of communicating to a vast array of audiences, he especially prizes his role in keeping alive the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. – a legacy of truth-telling and bearing witness to love and justice.