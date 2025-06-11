Cook Road crash: Infant killed in 2-vehicle crash in Houston

The Brief An infant has died following a 2-vehicle crash on Cook Road. The crash happened in the 7600 block of Cook Road on Wednesday evening. The infant was ejected from the vehicle and died at the hospital, officers said.



An investigation is underway after an infant, who wasn't even one-year-old, has died following a two-vehicle crash, authorities said.

Houston Cook Road crash: Infant killed in two-vehicle crash

What we know:

The crash occurred on Cook Road in southwest Houston on Wednesday evening.

Investigators say a vehicle with an infant inside was hit by an alleged drunk driver.

The infant was ejected from the vehicle and died at the hospital, officers said.

Officials said the other people inside the vehicle were not hurt.

Two people are said to be in custody in connection with the deadly crash.

What we don't know:

Houston police did not provide any identification on the two people that were taken into custody.