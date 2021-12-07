Convenience store cashier shot 3 times during attempted armed robbery near Memorial Park

Houston police investigating an attempted armed robbery that took place Monday near Memorial Park.



In new surveillance video, a gunman can be seen walking into a Chevron near the 8600 block of Memorial Drive. Without saying a word, the gunman shoots the cashier three times.



"He just came in randomly and started firing," said a relative of the man shot. "His intentions were to kill my brother."



On Tuesday, we spoke with family members of the man shot. They wanted to stay anonymous, but say their loved one is a 29-year-old man, who had been trying to earn a living.



"We don’t know what happened and why the guy did that," said the relative. "We’re just asking that guy should be arrested at least."



"It could be anyone," said another family member. "This time, it’s our brother-in-law. But, it could be anyone."



So far in 2021, there have been 456 reported homicides across Houston. There had been 378 through this day last year, a roughly 21 percent increase year-to-year.



"We live in Houston, and we love our city, but we don’t deserve this behavior," said the family member.



Last week, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced a new crime-fighting initiative. Their goal is to use recent violent crime statistics, to strategically place deputies in "hot spots" during key days and times.



"It’s a precision policing initiative," said Hidalgo. "We are strategically pinpointing and attacking crime."



So far, no arrests have been made involving Monday’s attempted robbery. The suspect drove away, without any cash, in a 2-door newer model black Mercedes Benz.



If you recognize the suspect or have any information about the case, you’re urged to call police.



The 29-year-old victim was shot three times. The family hopes for justice as he begins his long recovery.



"He really needs your prayers," said a family member. "I really hope everyone can just pray for him. He really deserves that."