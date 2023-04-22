Construction worker electrocuted by power line in Spring, investigators say

A construction worker is recovering after getting electrocuted by a power line in Spring.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

Details are limited, but it happened in the 7000 block of Avalon Aqua Way near Grand Parkway and Hwy 99. That's where Harris County deputy constables with Precinct 4 say an unidentified construction worker was electrocuted by a power line while working in the area.

Emergency crews were rushing to the scene and CenterPoint Energy was notified, but no additional information was shared, including the construction worker's condition, as of this writing.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.