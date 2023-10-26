Conroe to have outages due to Entergy Texas equipment upgrades

Conroe residents should expect upcoming power outages due to Entergy Texas making upgrades to equipment.

Entergy Texas has scheduled essential reliability upgrades for Longmire Road and Hwy 105, stretching from I-45 to Dam Site Road in Conroe. The project involves power line upgrades aimed at improving reliability and minimizing potential future outages.

To ensure safety during these upgrades, planned outages are scheduled from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5.

The outages will be in stages, and individual customers will experience only one outage during this period. Each night, the scheduled outage will commence at around 8 p.m. and may last up to eight hours. On Oct.31, outages will start around 10 p.m. to accommodate Halloween festivities.

Latisha Thomas, Customer Service Manager at Entergy Texas, highlighted the importance of these upgrades in light of Conroe's significant economic development. "The Conroe area is experiencing tremendous economic development, and these upgrades will improve reliability and ensure the community has the necessary capacity to support the growth we’re seeing," she said. "Entergy Texas cares about each customer and understands the critical role reliable electricity plays in their everyday routine, which is why we carefully coordinate the process for upgrading our infrastructure."

All affected customers have been notified in advance regarding the impending service interruption.

Customers can stay informed by visiting the View Outage map or by downloading the Entergy app and registering for notifications at Entergy's website.