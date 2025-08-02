Overnight crash in Conroe kills two, injures four, police say

The Brief Officers found a car on fire early Saturday on White Oak and Park Boulevards. The driver and a passenger were pronounced deceased at the scene. Other passengers were rescued by civilians. Police say the people inside the vehicle are between 16-22 years old.



Conroe investigators are looking into the cause of a deadly crash that involved six people early Saturday morning.

Conroe fatal crash: White Oak, Park Boulevards

What we know:

At about 2 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to a crash at White Oak Boulevard and Park Boulevard, near the North Freeway and Aaron Pasternak Drive.

Police say they saw a Kia Soul on fire at the scene. It's believed the vehicle was speeding west on White Oak, then struck a tree when it got to the Park intersection.

Bystanders at the scene rescued four people from the vehicle, and the victims were taken to hospitals. One of them is said to be in very critical condition. The other three are also in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle and one other passenger were pronounced deceased at the scene.

What we don't know:

No one involved in the crash has been identified. Officials say everyone in the car was between 16–22 years old, including the 22-year-old driver.

It's believed that alcohol also played a part in the crash, but that hasn't been confirmed at this time.

‘Long road to healing’

What they're saying:

Conroe Police Chief Jon Buckholtz issued the following statement in the department press release:

"Our first responders mourn alongside these families as they navigate this terribly difficult time. We are deeply grateful for the courageous actions of those who assisted removing the surviving victims. On behalf of the Conroe Police Department, we extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the victims and their families as they begin the long road to healing after this terrible morning."