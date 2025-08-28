Conroe neighborhood concerned over drainage project that seems to have no end in sight

The Brief FOX 26 first told you about the project in the Whispering Pines section of Fosters Ridge subdivision in an "Only on FOX" report last June. Residents are being told about an underground water leak. Residents hope to get some direction next week when Montgomery County MUD District 139 holds its public meeting.



FOX 26 first told you about the project in the Whispering Pines section of Fosters Ridge subdivision in an "Only on FOX" report last June.

68 days have passed and residents say they just have more to worry about.

What they're saying:

We asked homeowner Christopher Gale, what's happened since our first visit.

"Nothing," he said. "It's unacceptable. People's backyards are starting to fall in."

Now, residents are being told about an underground water leak.

Oscar Valbuena lives on the creek's banks. He says he sees signs that his yard is staring to collapse.

Construction workers have put wooden fences in some backyards, cutting their size in half.

"If they do that to mine, I'm going to lose the whole backyard," said Oscar.

Like other homeowners, Ralph Robbins has more questions than answers.

"I can't believe that the engineers allowed it, or the county allowed it."

Residents hope to get some direction next week when Montgomery County MUD District 139 holds its public meeting.