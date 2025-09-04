Conroe homeowners with sinking backyards due to drainage project attend MUD district meeting

The Brief Conroe homeowners had numerous questions during a MUD district meeting after some said their backyards are starting to cave in due to a drainage project. Oscar and his wife are not the only homeowners in the Whispering Pines section of Fosters Ridge subdivision in Conroe to worry about this huge eyesore. To keep residents safe, construction crews have put up wooden fences, cutting the size of some backyards in half. Another growing concern is a very visible underground leak.



Conroe homeowners concerned about drainage project, attend MUD district meeting

What they're saying:

"The problem we have right now, how do we know we are living in a safe place?" said Oscar Valbuena asked Montgomery County MUD District 139 during Thursday's meeting.

Oscar and his wife are not the only homeowners in the Whispering Pines section of Fosters Ridge subdivision in Conroe to worry about this huge eyesore.

A drainage project that's been going on for more than three years. Now backyards are starting to cave in.

To keep residents safe, construction crews have put up wooden fences, cutting the size of some backyards in half.

Another growing concern is a very visible underground leak.

"How do we solve that problem?" Oscar asked the MUD district board. "How are you guys responsible for that, and guarantee it's safe for the houses that are there?"

Dig deeper:

The street is not the district's responsibility, so the hope is the leak is due to an existing pipe.

The district plans to investigate the leak and said the retention wall should be done in two months.

Oscar says he felt optimistic about the district's response.

He says all the issues that came with purchasing his new home have caused him a lot of stress.