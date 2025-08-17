Montgomery County report: Conroe crash knocks down utility pole on FM 3083

The Brief The crash was reported on FM 3083 between Exxon and Crater Hill Roads. A vehicle allegedly tore down a utility pole. Electrical wires are reportedly lying across the roadway. Drivers are being diverted.



A utility pole has been knocked down in the Conroe area after a car crash on FM 3083.

Conroe: Utility pole down in crash

What we know:

The crash was reported on FM 3083 between Exxon Road and Crater Hill Road.

Allegedly, a Toyota Corolla veered off the roadway, crashed into a wooded area and knocked down a utility pole. According to the Montgomery County Reporter, the scene was reported just before 11 a.m. Sunday.

Power lines are said to be lying across the roadway. A FOX 26 photojournalist at the scene says drivers are being diverted to Exxon Road.

What we don't know:

There are no details available about the crash or anyone who was in the vehicle.

There is no information on any power outages in the area, if the downed lines are charged, or how long it'll be until the area is open to traffic.

FOX 26 is waiting to hear back from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.