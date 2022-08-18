Conditions getting better at NE Houston apartment complex, residents push for progress

Tenants in a neglected northeast Houston complex report that progress is being made on their property.

The Texas Organizing Project, a local renter’s rights organization, tells FOX 26, they met with those tenants at Timber Ridge Apartments on Tuesday night.

In late July, several residents reported at a city council meeting that piles of trash, rodent infestation, and stolen mail were some of the major problems at the property.

As of this week, tenants report frequent trash pickups are happening, mailboxes have been fixed, apartments are being fumigated for insects and rodents, and abandoned apartments have been closed off.

"Tenants are appreciative about some of the changes they have made," says TOP’s Mitzi Ordonez. "However, most of them think that they are making repairs only from outside. It is still hard to speak with the manager, and they continue ignoring their complaints."

On Wednesday, the organization and tenants met with Councilwoman Letitia Plummer to strategize the next steps to continue holding the owners accountable.

According to the property’s website, Applesway Investment Group, a company based out of Houston and Dallas, owns the property.

FOX 26’s emails and calls to the company remain unanswered.

Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office released a statement regarding Timber Ridge Apartments:

"The City of Houston investigated the residents’ complaints on July 27 and ordered the Timber Ridge Apartments to address safety concerns and issues related to trash and rodents at the property. City officials re-inspected the property on August 10 to ensure timely action by Timber Ridge and will circle back to ensure violations are corrected. Apartment owners and managers must be responsible and accountable for maintaining basic living standards at their properties."