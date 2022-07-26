Northeast Houston apartment tenants living in unsafe conditions, address city leaders

Residents at Timber Ridge Apartments in Houston say they need immediate help with the piles of trash, rodent infestation, and mail theft that happens at their property.

"There's no security at the complex. People come and go," says one resident. "And there's a lot of vandalism that occurs on the property."

Many of them complained about broken windows, busted bathrooms, and unkept common areas.

Pictures of the claims were held up behind tenants as they addressed Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and the City Council on Wednesday.

Local advocate group, Texas Organizing Project, tells FOX 26 they have tried to contact the owners of the complex for meetings to discuss repairs and negotiate resolutions for the residents, by phone and certified mail, but have not received any response.

"People count a hundred rats in one day," says one TOP representative to the council. "Who of you live like that?"

According to their website, Applesway Investment Group, a company based out of Houston and Dallas, acquired Timber Ridges in December 2021.

FOX 26 is waiting on a response from the group on the complaints from residents.

Mayor Sylvester Turner says his office has already begun to respond to the issue by sending several agencies to document the problems they see on the property. He also committed to getting the city's legal team to visit this week and also make an appearance to see it for himself soon.