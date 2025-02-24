Concourse Drive crash: Juvenile killed in auto-pedestrian crash
HOUSTON - A juvenile has died after a major auto-pedestrian crash on Monday afternoon in Houston, officials said.
What we know:
The Houston Police Department said the crash occurred in the 9400 block of Concourse Drive, north of Bissonnet Street, near the Sam Houston Tollway.
Officials said the crash occurred around 3:45 p.m.
We're told a juvenile was killed in the incident.
What we don't know:
Houston police haven't said what caused the crash to occur.
The juvenile's age was also not released yet.
