Concourse Drive crash: Juvenile killed in auto-pedestrian crash

By
Published  February 24, 2025 5:31pm CST
Houston
HOUSTON - A juvenile has died after a major auto-pedestrian crash on Monday afternoon in Houston, officials said. 

What we know:

The Houston Police Department said the crash occurred in the 9400 block of Concourse Drive, north of Bissonnet Street, near the Sam Houston Tollway. 

Officials said the crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. 

We're told a juvenile was killed in the incident. 

What we don't know:

Houston police haven't said what caused the crash to occur. 

The juvenile's age was also not released yet. 

The Source: Information provided by the Houston Police Department. 

