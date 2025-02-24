Concourse Drive crash: Juvenile killed in auto-pedestrian crash

A juvenile has died after a major auto-pedestrian crash on Monday afternoon in Houston, officials said.

Juvenile killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Concourse Drive

What we know:

The Houston Police Department said the crash occurred in the 9400 block of Concourse Drive, north of Bissonnet Street, near the Sam Houston Tollway.

Officials said the crash occurred around 3:45 p.m.

We're told a juvenile was killed in the incident.

What we don't know:

Houston police haven't said what caused the crash to occur.

The juvenile's age was also not released yet.