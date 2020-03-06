Concordia Lutheran teacher suspended for inappropriate relationship with student, Tomball PD investigates

article

The Tomball Police Department is investigating a teacher who has been suspended for having an inappropriate relationship with a student at Concordia Lutheran High School.

Concordia Lutheran High School has provided the following statement that was released to parents and staff:

"We are writing to provide context to a situation involving a teacher who has been suspended for having an inappropriate relationship with a student. As soon as we were made aware of the circumstances, we placed the teacher on administrative leave and withdrew all access to the school property pending an internal and criminal investigation. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement in all aspects of this matter.

Let us be considerate Christians and respect the privacy of the involved individuals and their loved ones. While we are committed to keeping our parents and guardians informed, we must balance that with the rights and protection of privacy afforded the people affected. We will provide further information as allowed by law, but must stress that protecting the identity of the student is a primary concern and it is important to dispel rumor and limit speculation for the good of those impacted by this situation and our school community as a whole.

Please know the safety and security of your children is the number one priority of every staff member at Concordia Lutheran High School. If anyone has questions about this incident, we urge you to contact one of us."

This is a developing story.

