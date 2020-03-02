Concerns about coronavirus grow as SXSW approaches

The number of coronavirus cases around the world and the U.S continues to grow and while no one has tested positive for the virus here in Travis County there are increased concerns that it could all change especially as SXSW is about to begin.

The coronavirus prompted Twitter to pull out of SXSW over the weekend. The company released a statement on its blog saying that it was "suspending all non-critical business travel and events" which means its CEO Jack Dorsey will not be coming to Austin. He had been scheduled as a keynote speaker.

SXSW has said that at this point it has no plans to cancel or reschedule the festival.

In a statement on its website, officials with SXSW says that they are increasing efforts to prevent the disease per Austin Public Health's recommendations and that they are urging travelers to follow the World Health Organization's (WHO) recommendation to practice usual precautions.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler spoke to Good Day Austin weekend anchor Casey Claiborne over the weekend about several topics including the city's coronavirus response.

A petition has been started on change.org that's asking SXSW to be canceled. The person who started says she's concerned about the hundreds of thousands of people who will be traveling to Austin for the conference and festivals. As of 6:30 a.m. today (3/2) the petition is only about 1,000 signatures short of its goal of 15,000.

