Community leaders in Houston help provide free masks

Starting Monday, most people in Harris County will be required to wear a face mask or covering. Community leaders are stepping up to help ensure everyone has one.

Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen is partnering with local churches to distribute the free masks and gloves along with food.

On Thursday, Rosen was at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church in Northeast Houston. The masks were given to the first 100 cars.

The following churches will serve as distribution sites from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.:

-Saturday, 4/25/20: Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 902 W. 8 St., Houston, TX 77007

-Sunday, 4/26/20: Cliffdale Baptist Church, 854 Enterprise St., Houston, TX 77088

-Tuesday, 4/28/20: New Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 9126 Jensen Dr., Houston, TX 77093

-Thursday, 4/30/20: Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church, 7104 Homestead Rd., Houston, TX 77028

-Saturday, 5/2/20: Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church 908 E. 32 1/2 St., Houston, TX 77022

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is also stepping up to help.

"We're going to give away 10,000 of these surgical masks," he told FOX 26 wearing one of the masks.

On Friday, April 24, he'll host a drive-thru distribution at his store at 6006 North Fwy from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.

"All of you have to do is come get in line. We'll have some officers here directing traffic, get you in and out hopefully as quickly as possible," he added.

Local fashion designer, Chloe Dao, is working with groups to donate reusable cloth masks.

She says due to the high demand there is a two-week delay for free masks but there are some available for purchase on her website. https://www.chloedao.com/

The non-profit Houston Responds is calling on area churches to help make cloth masks. The organization is partnering with the City of Houston to give them out.

Its executive director, Tommy Rosson, says, soon, they'll help launch a website to help the public find the distribution sites.

Their website also includes a tutorial on how to make your own masks. Officials have said any handkerchief, scarf, or t-shirt to cover will your mouth will suffice.