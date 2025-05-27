'I'm coming for the pimps': Texas lawmakers take aim at human trafficking profits

The Brief Senate Bill 2167 would allow for the prevention or delay of massage licenses if the owner has previously been connected to human trafficking. An amendment introduced by Houston Democrat Rep. Senfronia Thompson would put money recovered during an investigation and allow it to be used for future human trafficking cases. The bill requires a third vote in the House before it can be sent back to the Senate.



Rep. Senfronia Thompson drew cheers and applause when she introduced an amendment that would take funds recovered during human trafficking investigations at massage establishments and place them into an account used to combat future human trafficking.

What they're saying:

"I told you I was coming for the pimps," the Houston Democrat said on the House floor Tuesday. "I'm going to take their money, and I'm going to give it to the people they've been running over."

Senate Bill 2167

Senate Bill 2167 would allow the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation to prevent or delay the licensing of massage establishments and schools if the owners have been issued an emergency order to stop because of an investigation into human trafficking.

The bill will also let TDLR delay issuing a license if they have reasonable cause that human trafficking was or was likely to be committed at the location or if the person who was applying for the license had a location where human trafficking had occurred.

Massage schools can not change locations without applying for a new license.

Thompson's amendment

"We're going to take their money, and we're going to make sure the people they've been trampling on benefit from it," Thompson said.

The amendment introduced by Thompson dictates that any money recovered during a trafficking investigation would be put in the county's general fund to be used to combat future human trafficking.

"Dean Thompson sends up an amendment against the pimps," Rep. Cody Vasut said prior to the vote.

What's next:

Both Thompson's amendment and the bill were approved in the House. A third reading of the bill is required in the House before it can be sent back to the Senate, who must approve the changes before it can be sent to the governor's desk.