Columbia University protests: A timeline of how we got here

It's been nearly a week since dozens of students supporting Palestinians at Columbia University staged a "Gaza Solidarity Encampment" on the NYC campus.

In a tweet last Wednesday morning posted on "X", Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine – an account with over 14,000 followers – said, "As of 4 AM this morning, Columbia University students have occupied the center of campus, launching our Gaza Solidarity Encampment. We demand divestment and an end to Columbia’s complicity in genocide."

Since then, dozens of students have been arrested, and even some suspended. From the university president testifying before Congress, to the students' first protest, here's a timeline on how we got here:

Four months after a contentious congressional hearing led to the resignations of two Ivy League presidents, Columbia University President Nemat Shafik appeared before the same committee and unequivocally denounced antisemitism on her campus, rebutting claims that she has allowed Columbia to become a hotbed of hatred.

Shafik was called before the committee to address questions of antisemitism and the school's response to conflicts on campus over the Israel-Hamas war.

April 17: Students stage 'Gaza Solidarity Encampment'

At the same time, dozens of students began to stage a "Gaza Solidarity Encampment" on the university campus.

SkyFOX was over the scene around 10 a.m. Organizers included two groups that Columbia previously suspended for unauthorized protests: Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace.

The NYPD arrested more than 100 demonstrators, and removed an encampment.

Several students involved in the protest said they also were suspended from Columbia and Barnard College, including Isra Hirsi, who is the daughter of Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Police said 108 people, including Hirsi, were charged with trespassing at the private Ivy League institution. Two people were also charged with obstructing government administration.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams said the city was asked in writing by university officials to remove the encampment.

Several students and pro-Palestinian demonstrators took to the streets again Friday.

NYPD officers were seen trying to clear protestors near Frederick Douglass Boulevard.

Police also barricaded areas outside the campus in Morningside Heights.

Columbia University Rabbi urged Jewish students to go home due to "extreme antisemitism and anarchy".

Rabbi Elie Buechler told FOX 5 NY he sent a letter to students via WhatsApp stating, "It deeply pains me to say that I would strongly recommend you return home as soon as possible and remain home until the reality in and around campus has dramatically improved. It is not our job as Jews to ensure our own safety on campus.* No one should have to endure this level of hatred, let alone at school."