U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Erik Payan Ibarra, a 51-year-old undocumented immigrant from Mexico, on February 25 during a worksite enforcement investigation at his business, Payan Tire Shop, located in Colony Ridge, Texas.

Last week, Payan was released and was able to reunite with his family.

The backstory:

ICE conducted a targeted enforcement operation between Feb. 23 and March 2 that spanned 57 counties in East Texas to bolster public safety, national security, and border security, according to an ICE spokesperson.

Verifying employment practices

Dig deeper:

ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) focuses on the criminal prosecution of employers who knowingly violate immigration laws. Their strategy includes using I-9 audits and civil fines to ensure compliance. The Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986 mandates employers to verify the identity and work eligibility of employees using the Employment Eligibility Verification Form I-9.

ICE HSI employs the I-9 inspection program as part of a broader strategy to deter illegal employment practices. These inspections are crucial tools for enforcing U.S. employment laws. Worksite enforcement investigations may also uncover other criminal activities such as alien smuggling, human trafficking, money laundering, document fraud, worker exploitation, and substandard working conditions.

By ensuring legal hiring practices, ICE aims to protect jobs for U.S. citizens and lawful workers, eliminate unfair competitive advantages, and enhance public safety and national security.

Ongoing investigation

What's next:

Further details could cannot be disclosed at this time because of an ongoing investigation into Payan and his business for potential federal law violations, according to ICE.