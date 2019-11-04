Colin Kaepernick spends 32nd birthday giving out free food, supplies to homeless

Former San Francisco 49ers star and activist Colin Kaepernick spent his 32nd birthday giving free food and supplies to the homeless in Northern California.

Video posted by Know Your Rights Camp, Kaepernick’s foundation to raise awareness on self-empowerment and interacting with law enforcement, shows the former NFL quarterback handing out bags, toiletries and food to people in "Tent City," a large homeless encampment in Oakland.

Kaepernick was joined by his girlfriend, radio host Nessa, and others with his nonprofit group on the birthday outing.

“All he wanted to do was come back and visit everyone in Tent City (in) Oakland, California, and to give back to those who are in need right now,” Nessa shared on Instagram.

Kaepernick brought in the Al Pastor Papi food truck to give out warm meals, and provided people with Nike backpacks filled with snacks, socks, hygiene products and even masks for the area’s poor air quality due to recent wildfires, according to Nessa.

“What an amazing way to give back and spend our Sunday morning,” the restaurant shared on Instagram.

During his time as a 49er, Kaepernick helped start a wave of protests about social and racial injustice in 2016 by kneeling during the national anthem at games, which received a firestorm of reactions.

He hasn’t played in the league since after opting out of his contract, but has become an advocate for social and racial justice — as well as the face of Nike's “Just Do It” campaign.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.