Coastal elegance meets charitable dining at Liberty Kitchen during Houston Restaurant Weeks

The Brief During the entire month of July, Foodies and Friends will be previewing menus from many of the restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2026. Liberty Kitchen’s locations in River Oaks, Memorial City, and the newly minted Rice Village spot will feature a specially curated multi-course dinner menu. $25 2-course menus for lunch and brunch and a $55 3-course dinner menu. Steering the culinary ship for this year's preview is Chef Matt Drennan, with over two decades of high-level hospitality experience, Chef Drennan specializes in blending regional comfort aesthetics with upscale culinary innovation. Chef Drennan's multi-course menu offers a masterful progression from chilled raw bar energy to deep, comforting Texas mains.



During the entire month of July, Foodies and Friends will be previewing menus from many of the restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2026.

In this episode, coastal elegance meets charitable dining as Chef Matt Drennan walks Katie through some of the items on Liberty Kitchen and Oysterette, lunch, brunch and dinner menus.

Liberty Kitchen’s locations in River Oaks, Memorial City, and the newly minted Rice Village spot will feature a specially curated multi-course dinner menu. $25 2-course menus for lunch and brunch and a $55 3-course dinner menu.

Each multi-course meal translates directly into critical donations for the Houston Food Bank.

Steering the culinary ship for this year's preview is Chef Matt Drennan, with over two decades of high-level hospitality experience, Chef Drennan specializes in blending regional comfort aesthetics with upscale culinary innovation. Chef Drennan's multi-course menu offers a masterful progression from chilled raw bar energy to deep, comforting Texas mains.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ White Chocolate Bread Pudding

Starting with appetizers, the infamous deviled eggs with bacon jam, or flame-grilled gulf oysters and, of course, a small wedge salad option. For brunch, consider the avocado toast, served with bacon and heirloom tomatoes, or the honey butter French Toast. Not-to-be-missed, the main dishes on the dinner menu include: Texas Redfish on the half shell, steak and grilled asparagus, shrimp and crab risotto, and you can finish your feast with house-made white chocolate bread pudding.

The highly anticipated 38-day foodie event officially runs from August 1 through September 7, 2026. Menus go live on July 15 at www.houstonrestaurantweeks.com

Each HRW meal purchase triggers a donation to the Houston Food Bank:

$25 • 2-Course Brunch = $1 Donation from restaurant - 3 Meals Generated by Food Bank

$25 • 2-Course Lunch = $1 Donation from restaurant - 3 Meals Generated by Food Bank

$39 • 3-Course Dinner = $3 Donation from restaurant - 9 Meals Generated by Food Bank

$55 • 3-Course Dinner = $5 Donation from restaurant - 15 Meals Generated by Food Bank

Discover more about Houston restaurants and their chefs - watch other episodes of Foodies & Friends by clicking here.

Produced by the Cleverley Stone Foundation, Foodies and Friends is available on demand on FOX Local on your smart TV, and on the Houston Restaurant Weeks YouTube channel.

Affectionately called "The Diva of Dining," Cleverley Stone made it her life’s mission to beat hunger in Houston and support local restaurants. She created Houston Restaurant Week in 2003, which has now expanded to a 4-week-long dining experience. "Dine Out & Do Good" was Stone’s mantra, and her tireless efforts spurred an annual citywide boom in restaurant revenues and contributions to The Houston Food Bank.

Cleverley Stone passed away on May 28, 2020, following a lengthy battle with cancer. Her final wish was that Houston Restaurant Weeks continue in perpetuity in her name. Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, created The Cleverley Stone Foundation to continue her mother’s mission and legacy.

Houston Restaurants Weeks takes place August 1 through Labor Day every year.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event, Eat Drink HTX, is the largest annual fundraiser for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in southeast Texas.

Eat Drink HTX is a two-week-long charity dining event in February, developed for casual and fast casual restaurants, bakeries, coffee shops & food trucks.

Together, Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $22 million over the past 22 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks- August 1 – September 7, 2026 - Menus go online July 15, 2026 at www.houstonrestaurantweeks.com

Eat Drink HTX will take place from February 15-28, 2027.