Coast Guard searching for owner of kayak found adrift near Galveston

The Coast Guard is searching for the owner of a kayak that was found unmanned and adrift near Galveston.

The kayak was discovered in the vicinity of Pier 21 near the Cruise Ship Terminal around 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

Watchstander issued an urgent marine information broadcast to vessels in the area.

The kayak is a yellow Hobie Kona kayak. Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the kayak is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center at (281) 464-4854.

Coast Guard boats and a helicopter, as well as the Galveston Marine Police Division, are involved in the search.

