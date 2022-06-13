Coast Guard rescues eight people as their boat drifts towards jetty

article

Eight boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard after their 23-foot center console boat almost had a run-in with the Galveston north jetties this past Sunday.

It was after 3:30 p.m. when a watchstander of the Houston-Galveston Sector was informed that a boat had been disabled and was drifting towards the jetties.

The watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast.

They launched the Coast Guard Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat-Medium and the Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews to save the boat passengers before they crashed into the jetties.

The rescue team arrived at the disabled boat and safely transported the eight passengers to the Galveston Yacht Basin.

The owner of the now-stranded boat will plan how to salvage it.

The search and rescue coordinator of the Houston-Galveston Sector took the incident as a moment to remind boaters of safety on the water.

"If you're out on the water this summer, always ensure your vessel is properly outfitted with the required safety equipment and that you have a life jacket for every person aboard," said commander Micheal Cortese.