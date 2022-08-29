Coast Guard rescuer reconnects with pregnant woman he helped during Hurricane Harvey

Five-year-old Wesley Lorio was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard before he was even born.

The deployed crew from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans came to the rescue of his mother in the aftermath Hurricane Harvey.

Kristy Lorio was having a sudden and difficult delivery; her neighbors put out a call for help.

Coast Guard Chief Graham McGinnis arrived with the rest of the crew, but they were unable to land the helicopter near the apartment building.

They had to land in a nearby parking lot, and the neighbors helped prepare the bed of a large pickup truck to transport Kristy to her ride to the hospital!

FOX 26 Photojournalist Darlene Janik Faires was able to bring rescuer and family together for a rare reunion just in time for Wesley's fifth birthday.

The Lorio's say when they saw the U.S. Coast Guard arrive that day, they knew everything was going to be okay.