Cleveland High School on lockdown; student arrested for "look-alike" weapon

Cleveland High School is on lockdown after a student was arrested for having a "look-alike" weapon.

Cleveland ISD officials say a student gave an anonymous tip that a student brought a weapon to campus on Thursday morning.

The school was immediately placed on lockdown. Within 20 minutes, officials found and confiscated a nonfunctional, look-alike weapon. A student was then removed from class and arrested.

"Although the confiscated weapon was a "look-alike", the district is treating the situation with the same level of intensity as if it were real," Cleveland ISD said in a statement. "The school remains on lockdown as this continues to be an active investigation."

The district added that any students that were involved in the incident will face disciplinary action as laid out by the districts code of conduct.