NFL player Perrion Winfrey is facing a misdemeanor assault charge in Harris County.

Winfrey, a defensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns, was arrested on Monday, officials say.

According to court documents, Winfrey allegedly caused bodily injury to a woman he was dating by grabbing her with his hand.

Perrion Winfrey (Photo courtesy Houston Police Department)

No other details have been released at this time. We will continue to update this story as it develops.