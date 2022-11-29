Clarence Gilyard, Jr. 'Walker Texas Ranger' and 'Die Hard' star, dies at 66

article

Clarence Gilyard, Jr. "Walker Texas Ranger" and "Die Hard" actor has died. He was 66.

A representative for Gilyard confirmed with Fox News Digital of his death.

The cause of death remains unknown.

Gilyard was a veteran actor turned film and theatre professor and taught at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas College of Fine Arts. Dean Nancy J. Uscher announced his death Monday in a statement.

"It is with profound sadness that I share this news," said Dean Uscher. "His students were deeply inspired by him, as were all who knew him. He had many extraordinary talents and was extremely well-known in the university through his dedication to teaching and his professional accomplishments. He had a national and international following through his celebrated work in the theatre, in film, and television."

"His generosity of spirit was boundless - he was always ready to contribute to projects and performances however possible. We remember Clarence with joy and gratitude for all he contributed to the College of Fine Arts, the UNLV community, and, through his impressive personal achievements, to the world," Uscher continued.

FILE - Clarence Gilyard attends U.S. Marshals Dinner Gala on February 25, 1992 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

She added, "Professor Gilyard was a beacon of light and strength for everyone around him at UNLV," said UNLV film chair Heather Addison. "Whenever we asked him how he was, he would cheerfully declare that he was 'Blessed!' But we are truly the ones who were blessed to be his colleagues and students for so many years. We love you and will miss you dearly, Professor G!"

Get updates to this story on FOXNews.com.