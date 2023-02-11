Clara Harris off parole after 2018 prison release, murdered husband for cheating in 2002

Clara Harris is officially off parole following her release from prison in 2018, 15 years after the brutal murder of her husband.

Harris, a former Clear Lake dentist, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing her husband, David Harris. Her parole expired on Friday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety due to her completing her parole obligations.

In July 2002, Clara Harris suspected her husband was cheating on her. According to reports, Clara hired Blue Moon Investigations to prove there was an affair going on.

Bobby Bacha of Blue Moon Investigations said Clara had enough evidence to prove David was being unfaithful but never expected her to turn to murder.

Clara showed up at a Hilton hotel in Clear Lake to confront David about the affair he was having and ran him over multiple times, officials say. Investigators were in the parking lot trying to catch David cheating red-handed, but instead, they caught the murder on camera.

"I think of Clara Harris every day, because this was one of the first cases where I live murder was caught on videotape," said Bobby Bacha of Blue Moon Investigations back in 2018.

Clara was charged with the murder of her husband David, and sentenced to 20 years, but only served 15 of them.

David and Clara both had twin boys who were sent to live with relatives following the tragic incident.

"It was just a shock to the community because not only was it such a tragedy it was caught on film and then the film is what really got justice for David Harris, Lindsey Harris, and the Harris family who were the victims in all of this," Bacha added.