City officials urge COVID-19 safety after two city employees die from virus

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says COVID-19 has taken a toll on the city’s workforce, with more than 220 city employees having tested positive.

"We are doing our best for trash pickup, our street repairs, and permitting, but the services are of course being delayed," Turner said during his daily COVID-19 news briefing.

As of Monday, 224 Houston municipal employees have tested positive for COVID-19, causing delays in certain services like clearing a water main break or processing a permit. That number excludes Houston police and firefighters.



Houston Public Works Director Carol Haddock reported that two of her colleagues Natarvia Robertson and Michael Sanchez passed away last week, after succumbing to the virus. Their deaths and hundreds of positive cases despite the department’s efforts to take extra precautions to practice social distancing and good hygiene.

"The entire Houston public works asks that you lift up both of these families and our entire department during this time. Today we mourn the lose of Natarvia Robertson and Michael Sanchez these two colleagues were essential workers reporting to work every day to support Houstonians," Haddock said.

Haddock says COVID-19 is now becoming increasingly personal for the entire department.

"Natarvia Robertson will be greatly missed by her family and her extended family. Michael Sanchez was a husband, a father, a brother and a son. The family of Michael Sanchez wants Houstonians to know of his passion for serving this city," Haddock.

Advertisement

Haddock also said that around 3,000 of her 4,000 public works employees are unable to work from home, because of the hands-on nature of their job.