Reward offered for information on deadly 2023 Houston shooting

The Brief Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest for a deadly 2023 shooting. Effani Alexander was found shot to death in a vehicle near the South Loop West. Only tips sent directly to Crime Stoppers will be eligible for a cash reward.



Nearly three years after a deadly shooting in southwest Houston, Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Reward for info on 2023 shooting

What we know:

The reward is for information about a shooting that happened on the night of April 20, 2023.

According to police at the time, officers were called to the South Loop West feeder road at South Main Street. They found a vehicle with several bullet holes in the driver's side door and a man unresponsive in the driver's seat.

Crime Stoppers identified the victim as 32-year-old Effani Chiedu Alexander.

Effani Chiedu Alexander (Photo credit: Crime Stoppers)

Witnesses reportedly saw a black sedan speeding off from the scene after the shots were fired.

What we don't know:

There is no information regarding any suspects or a motive.

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.