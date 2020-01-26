City of Houston pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, all victims of today’s helicopter crash

article

Mayor Sylvester Turner ordered the lights of Houston City Hall and the Montrose Bridges over the Southwest Freeway to be turned purple and gold in memory of Lakers great Kobe Bryant, former University of Houston letter winner and assistant coach, John Altobelli and the seven other victims who died in today’s tragic helicopter crash.

The mayor extends his condolences to the victims’ families and asks that Houstonians pray for everyone who is hurting and mourning the loss of a family member, a friend or one of basketball’s greatest players.

The chopper went down in Calabasas, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Authorities said that nine people were aboard the helicopter and presumed dead.

*The Associated Press has contributed to this report.