City of Bellaire advising residents city water is safe to drink

The City of Bellaire is advising their residents their city water is 100% safe to drink.

That's after the smell and taste of the water may be a little different.

City officials said they are flushing water lines to improve the taste and smell.

Officials said you can run cold water for 10 minutes to improve the smell.

If you have any questions, you can call (713) 668-0487.

You can also report your issue by clicking here.