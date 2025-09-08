City of La Marque says they have 2 weeks left of funding; 'overspending', lack of revenue to blame

The Brief The City of La Marque is reporting they are currently experiencing a "serious financial situation." In a post made on social media, the city said, "As of now, the city's cash reserves are low, with approximately enough to cover about two weeks of operations." The post went on to say, "While this is concerning, we want to assure you that we are not standing still. City leadership has been working diligently on a plan to stabilize our finances and protect essential services."



The City of La Marque is reporting they are currently experiencing a "serious financial situation."

What we know:

In a post made on social media, the city said, "As of now, the city's cash reserves are low, with approximately enough to cover about two weeks of operations."

The post went on to say, "While this is concerning, we want to assure you that we are not standing still. City leadership has been working diligently on a plan to stabilize our finances and protect essential services."

What they're saying:

The statement said, "This financial strain is the result of two primary issues: a lack of sufficient revenues coming in and overspending in key areas over the past years. In short, the city has been spending more than it has been bringing in. These circumstances were not caused by a single event, but rather a pattern that has now come to a head. Recognizing this, we are committed to reversing course through a combination of fiscal responsibility, strategic planning, and increased oversight.

As part of that effort, the city has already begun reducing spending. We have taken steps that include freezing certain vacant positions and cutting down on non-essential expenses. These cost-saving measures are critical as we work to stretch every dollar while maintaining vital operations."

What's next:

City officials said in a statement they will be discussing the situation during a city council meeting that's currently underway.

According to the release, "Administration will present a financial recovery plan to City Council. This includes a proposed tax adjustment that would allow the City to secure a short-term loan to sustain operations until property tax revenues are received in the new year. This step is critical to keeping services running, paying our dedicated staff, and maintaining the quality of life that our community deserves. We understand this news may cause concern, but please know:

• We have a plan.

• We are committed to transparency.

• And most importantly, we are committed to you."

We also want to recognize that questions and rumors may be circulating, especially online. We encourage all residents to seek information directly from official City channels. If you have questions, please reach out to our City Manager’s Office at 409-938-9211 or b.holly@cityoflamarque.org . Your engagement is vital, and your support matters now more than ever. La Marque has a proud history, and together, we will get through this. This is a time for unity, not fear. Your trust and partnership are key as we work toward a more stable and resilient future."