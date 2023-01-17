Cirque du Soleil raises big top ahead of Kooza performance in Houston

Cirque du Soleil is back ready to take Houston by storm with its show entitled, Kooza.

The Big Top, which sits more than 2,500 people was raised Tuesday for Cirque du Soleil Kooza at Sam Houston Race Park in northwest Harris County.

Big top raised ahead of Cirque du Soleil Kooza (Photo courtesy of Public Content)

It takes more than 100 people and seven days to put together, but organizers say it was a labor of love.

"When we arrive, there is nothing here, so we build everything from the ground up," senior publicist Julie Desmarais said in a press statement. "Everything that you see on-site, we travel with ourselves. We are so excited to be back in Houston after 10 years!"

According to Cirque du Soleil's website, viewers will be captivated by thrilling stunts that focus on several themes.

"Between strength and fragility, laughter and smiles, turmoil and harmony, the show explores themes of fear, identity, recognition and power. The show is set in an electrifying and exotic visual world full of surprises, thrills, chills, audacity and total involvement."

The first show premiers Wednesday, January 25 and will run through Sunday, March 5.

Big top raised at Sam Houston Race Park (Photo courtesy of Public Content)

To learn more about Cirque du Soleil Kooza and purchase tickets, visit their website.