Chuck E. Cheese has launched its first-ever nationwide membership program, allowing families unlimited visits to its entertainment centers for a low monthly fee. The company is offering this service following the success of its Summer Fun Pass, which sold over 350,000 passes.

The new Fun Pass Membership program offers families the opportunity to visit Chuck E. Cheese as often as they like, with three membership tiers starting at just $7.99 per month. Each tier offers a set number of games per visit, ranging from 40 to 250, along with discounts of up to 50% on most food and drinks. Additional perks, including surprise bonuses and discounts on special attractions, are also available to members.

"Our goal was to create a program that offers great value to families during these challenging times," said Mark Kupferman, Executive Vice President of Chuck E. Cheese. "We know that families are looking for affordable ways to spend time together, and our new Fun Pass Membership is designed to deliver just that. After successful testing and overwhelming demand, we’re thrilled to bring this program to families nationwide."

Families can choose between two options: a Monthly Fun Pass Membership or a Two-Month Fun Pass. The monthly membership allows for unlimited daily visits and is billed automatically each month, with the option to cancel after the first 12 months. The two-month pass provides the same benefits but is charged as a one-time fee, expiring automatically after two months.

Membership Tiers

Chuck E. Cheese’s Fun Pass Membership comes in three tiers to cater to different family needs:

Bronze Fun Pass : $7.99/month or $49.99 for two months; includes 40 games per visit and a 20% discount on most food, drinks, and extra games.

Silver Fun Pass : $11.99/month or $69.99 for two months; includes 100 games per visit and a 30% discount on most food, drinks, and extra Play Points.

Gold Fun Pass: $29.99/month or $139.99 for two months; includes 250 games per visit and a 50% discount on most food, drinks, and extra Play Points.

All Fun Pass holders enjoy additional benefits, such as the ability to divide games among up to six family members, daily visits, discounts on Trampoline Zone and Ninja Run attractions, exclusive bonus benefits, and automatic enrollment in the Chuck E. Cheese Birthday Club.

In addition to the Fun Pass Membership, Chuck E. Cheese is hosting KIDZ BOP Nightly Takeover Dance Parties at locations nationwide until Sept. 9. Families can enjoy interactive dance floors with custom remix playlists and music videos, adding even more excitement to their visits.

For more information on the new Fun Pass Membership program and to purchase, visit Chuck E. Cheese’s official website.