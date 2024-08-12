Filming for Yellowstone prequel to cause road closures in Galveston on Tuesday

The City of Galveston has announced numerous road closures will be in effect this week as production crews begin filming for the Yellowstone prequel.

City officials said that due to production delays, the filming schedule that was originally posted was changed.

Here is the current road closures in effect as well as the schedule for Tuesday, August 13:

CURRENT ROAD CLOSURES:

Road Closures Effective Now until Friday, August 16th at 3:00 PM

- 46th Street (Ball to Broadway)

- 21st Street / Moody (Ave P to Seawall)

- 20th Street (Ave P to Ave O ½)

- Ave P / Bernardo de Galvez (19th to 21st Street)

Road Closures Effective Tuesday, August 13th until Thursday, August 15th:

Temporarily Closed Tuesday, 8/13 at 6:00 AM until Thursday, 8/15 at 2:00PM

- 25th Street (Northbound Lanes Only from New Strand to Santa Fe Place)

- Santa Fe Place (North Side Parking Lane from 25th to 28th)

Production crews are beginning the work of setting up for setting of the Yellowstone prequel in Galveston.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

SCHEDULE FOR Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Set 1: Near Grand Galvez & Murdoch’s

Temporarily Closed 4:00 AM to 12:00PM*

- Seawall Blvd (19th to 23rd)

- 22nd Street (Seawall to Ave P)

*Parking Spots on Seawall Blvd from 19th to 24th Streets will also be closed during the timeframe and the applicant will pay for these spots while they are closed

Set 2: Near Depot on Market

Temporarily Closed 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

- 33rd Street (Mechanic to Market)

- Market St (32nd to 33rd)

Set 3: Near Scottish Rite Cathedral

Temporarily Closed 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM

- 21st Street (Church to Postoffice)

- 22nd Street (Church to Postoffice)

- Church (21st to 22nd)