Whether you’re the type to take down the Christmas tree on Dec. 26 or leave the lights up until January, you can recycle that live tree after the holidays.

The City of Houston’s Solid Waste Management Department has opened two dozen residential Christmas tree drop-off recycling locations.

MORE: Christmas tree pickup, recycling tips for after the holidays

The locations opened Dec. 27 and will remain open until Jan. 31.

You can only use the program to recycle real, live trees – not artificial. You must remove all of the lights wire, tinsel, ornaments, nails, stands, and other non-organic decorative materials. You cannot recycle a tree that has been flocked or painted.

MORE: Holiday sales increase 7.6% despite the squeeze of inflation

Live Christmas trees can also be recycled through the city's yard waste curbside collection program on your tree waste day.

Recycled trees will be used for rich mulch that will be available in bags or bulk directly from Living Earth and other local area retailers.

Open Tuesdays – Sundays 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Depositories Closed Sunday, December 25, 2023, and Sunday, January 1, 2023

1. Central Neighborhood Depository - 2240 Central St.

2. Kirkpatrick Neighborhood Depository - 5565 Kirkpatrick

3. Sommermeyer Neighborhood Depository - 14400 Sommermeyer

4. N. Main Neighborhood Depository - 9003 North Main

5. Southwest Neighborhood Depository - 10785 Southwest Freeway

6. Sunbeam Neighborhood Depository - 5100 Sunbeam

----------

Open Daily 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

7. Kingwood (Branch Library) - Bens View Lane at Bens Branch Drive

8. Doss Park (gates close at 5 p.m.) - 2500 Frick Road (Country Park)

9. Memorial Park - 7300 Memorial Drive

- Softball Parking Lot – 6402 Arnot St., Houston

- Sports Complex

10. T.C. Jester Park - 4200 T.C. Jester West

11. Ellington Airport Recycling Drop-off - Hwy 3 & Brantley Rd

----------

Open Mon.-Sat. 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Closed Monday, January 2, 2023, and Monday, January 16, 2023

12. Westpark Consumer Recycling Center - 5900 Westpark

----------

Monday – Friday 7:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. & Saturday 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Closed Monday, December 26, 2022, and Monday, January 2, 2023

13. Living Earth - 5802 Crawford Road, Houston, 77041

14. Living Earth - 1503 Industrial Drive, Missouri City, 77489

15. Living Earth - 1700 E Highway 90Alt, Richmond, 77469

16. Living Earth - 12200 Cutten Road, Houston, 77060

17. Living Earth - 16138 Highway 6, Iowa Colony, 77583

18. Living Earth - 5210 S. Sam Houston Parkway E, Houston, 77048

19. Living Earth - 27733 Katy Freeway, Katy, 77494

20. Living Earth - 10310 Beaumont Highway, Houston, 77078

21. Living Earth - 17555 I-45 South, Conroe, 77385

22. Living Earth - 20611 U.S. 59, New Caney, 77357

23. Living Earth - 1000 Dickinson Ave, Dickinson, 77539

24. Living Earth - 9306 FM 523 Freeport, 77541

Your scheduled junk waste collection day can be used to dispose of any artificial trees.

For more information, click here.