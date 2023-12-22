Christmas gift wrapping tips from QVC challenge host, contestant

With the time until Christmas morning ticking down, surveys show most people dread wrapping gifts and wait until the last moment to do it. A new contest offered by QVC, The Ultimate Gift Wrap Challenge, pits eight contestants from across the country. Among them are a local judge and players who are offering some tips to inspire.

Houston anesthesiologist Tara Thomas is one of the show's contestants. She got her wrapping inspiration from her mother, who would find the exercise would offer relief from the daily grind. "I think if you package it carefully and thoughtfully, everyone's going to love it," says Thomas about her approach to wrapping.

While the show's challenges might pose a hurdle, for most, Houston-based judge Alton Dulaney says they highlight the reason we wrap, in the first place. "It's the thought of choosing the gift for the recipient, but it's how you present that gift to the person, to show that you spent some time on it; to show that you really cared about how it is being presented and given to the person," he says.

So, on to some of their Gift Wrapping 101.

First, patterns can help line up the package, properly, on paper, and running your thumb and forefinger along the edges of the package will create crisp lines that make for a cleaner presentation.

Then, ribbons, bows, and other decorations can embellish the package to make a greater impression.

For odd-shaped items, like stuffed toys, Thomas says gift wrappers are not fans of store-bought gift bags. Instead, they make their own. Watching her do it, and following her directions, it's surprisingly easy.

It almost makes you want to re-wrap some gifts, to take advantage of the presentation. Almost.

In the end, the tips are not about making the process quicker. Instead, it offers inspiration to show the act of giving is as meaningful as receiving.