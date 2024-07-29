Chipotle CEO admits some restaurants were skimping on portion sizes

After weeks of denying social media accusations, the CEO of Chipotle now says the fast food chain can do a better job with 'portion sizes' on its food.

The trouble started in May and quickly gathered steam, with countless social media sleuths weighing-in on whether Chipotle was skimping on ingredients.

Now, company leadership says in some cases, they were, and it's time to get better.

TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee was the first to sound off, telling his massive audience that he was piqued by the portions and quality of Chipotle ingredients.

"The portions been crazy low," he said on the post, as he dug into a selection of tacos and a burrito bowl, "There's supposed to be chicken here. I don't see no chicken here, at all. Where the chicken at?"

That was enough to set off a social media fire-storm of agreement, with some users recording Chipotle staff making their orders to document what was happening.

University of Houston marketing expert Paul Galvani says the criticism is unique because, generally, there's very little variability in corporate restaurants.

"Sometimes, an extra spoon of this or an extra scoop of that can mean the difference between profitability and a loss," he says, "Companies go to great lengths to standardize their product offerings, leaving very little chance for 'creativity', if you will, in serving sizes."

In June, Chipotle CEO told Fortune magazine that there was no order to skimp on orders, "Of course, I can tell you the portions have not gotten smaller." Now, he tells investors that some restaurants were doing just that. He says there will be retraining to ensure consistent, generous products in every location.

Observers say it's an occasion when social media forced a solution sooner rather than later.

"You cannot afford not to listen to the consumer, today, and pay attention to social media," says Galvani, "If you're not paying attention to social media, you're running the risk of significant issues coming down the line."

Whatever the 'retraining' looks like, Chipotle appears eager to get this behind them, and for customers to feel like they're getting value for their purchase, again.