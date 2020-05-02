Child's body found during search for missing 10-year-old swimmer near Crystal Beach

article

The search for a 10-year-old boy who went missing while swimming near Crystal Beach, Texas, has been called off after a body matching the boy's description was found Saturday afternoon.

The Galveston's Sheriff's Office reports a body was located matching the description of the boy at 3:10 p.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard worked with the Galveston Sheriff's Office to search for the boy after he was reported missing at 11:55 a.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard launched a helicopter and two boats to help find the boy during the hours-long search.